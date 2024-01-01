Undertrial prisoner dies by suicide inside Odisha jail, family cries foul

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 1 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner died allegedly by suicide inside the Baripada Mandal Jail in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The deceased, Rabi Singh (21), was arrested on December 20 on charges of illicit liquor trading and put behind bars.

He was found hanging inside his cell on Sunday evening, they said.

Singh was taken to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, where he was declared dead by doctors, police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

Meanwhile, Singh’s brother lodged a complaint at Bhanjpur Police Station on Monday, alleging that he was killed.

The family members of the deceased also staged a demonstration, demanding a thorough probe into his death.

“Due to the protest by Singh’s family members, the post-mortem examination could not be conducted till Monday evening,” a police officer said. PTI CORR BBM RBT