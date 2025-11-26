Undertrial prisoner dies in Bihar's Buxar district

Buxar (Bihar), Nov 26 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner died in Bihar’s Buxar district after he reportedly fell ill, officials said on Wednesday The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Rajkumar Gond, complained of sudden chest pain on Tuesday morning at the Kendriya Kara, they said.

He was initially admitted to the prison hospital, but after his condition worsened, jail authorities shifted him to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Gond was under judicial custody since May on charges of murdering his daughter.

The case was registered against him under Sections 103(1), 238 and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR SUK MNB