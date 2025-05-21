Undertrial prisoner dies in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar), May 21 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner lodged in the district jail died in Bihar’s Sitamarhi after "suddenly falling ill", police said on Wednesday.

He was arrested by police and sent to judicial custody by a local court on May 18, they said.

“The inmate suddenly fell ill inside the prison and was taken to the government hospital where he died at 3 pm on Tuesday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the death can be ascertained after the post-mortem,” SDPO (Sadar) Ramkrishna told PTI.

The matter is being investigated, he said.

Family members of the deceased, however, alleged that he was beaten inside the prison due to which he died. PTI CORR PKD RBT