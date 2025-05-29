Undertrial prisoner dies under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Kaimur district jail

Bhabhua (Bihar), May 29 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner lodged in Kaimur district jail in Bihar died under mysterious circumstances, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Nakshe Ali, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.

Talking to PTI, Bhabhua Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shivshankar Kumar said, "The incident took place on Wednesday evening. Police received a call that an undertrial inmate was found unconscious inside the prison. He was taken to the nearest government hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors." Bhabhua is the district headquarters of Kaimur.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI PKD MNB