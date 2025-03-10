Undertrial prisoner dies while being shifted to hospital in Thane

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) A 51-year-old undertrial prisoner died while being shifted to a hospital from a prison's medical facility after he collapsed in the jail located in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The deceased, resident of Bhayander in the district, had been suffering from a kidney ailment, an official from Khadakpada police station said without giving details of the case in which he was accused.

At around 12.45 pm on March 7, while returning from a toilet inside the Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan, the prisoner collapsed on the ground, the official said.

The prison officials immediately rushed him to the jail hospital, where he was provided with first aid.

However, as his condition worsened, he was shifted for further medical attention to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

The body was subsequently sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police said.

Authorities were awaiting the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of the death, they added. PTI COR GK