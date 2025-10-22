Undertrial prisoner escapes from sub-jail in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore, Oct 22 (PTI) An under-trial prisoner escaped from Soro sub-jail in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Wednesday.

Sub-jailer Bailochan Das said the prisoner identified as Deepak Ray (30) from Dhanbad in Jharkhand was arrested by police on charge of theft on October 19. Ray escaped from the sub-jail on Tuesday evening by jumping the prison wall with the help of a blanket, he said.

During the roll call after dinner by the jail staff, it was detected that one prisoner was missing, Das said.

The sub-jailer has filed a complaint with the police in this regard, and a search operation has been launched, said police.

Earlier, on October 2, two undertrial prisoners (UTPs), hailing from Bihar, had also escaped from the high-security Choudwar Circle Jail in Odisha's Cuttack district.