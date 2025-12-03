Undertrial prisoner facing murder charge dies in Gonda jail; family alleges foul play

Gonda (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner lodged in the Gonda district jail on murder charges died while being treated at a hospital where he was taken following complaints of severe chest pain, officials said on Wednesday.

Manoj (24), accused of killing a man named Indrasen in Dattnagar Visen earlier this year, had been in Gonda jail for the past nine months. The case had come to light on March 16 after Indrasen's severed head was recovered from Khaira village.

Jail Superintendent Mrityunjay Kumar Pandey said the prisoner complained of severe chest pain and uneasiness on Monday, following which he was immediately taken to the district hospital.

"He died during treatment. Prima facie, it appears to be a heart attack," Pandey said.

Soon after receiving the information, Manoj's family reached the hospital and created a ruckus. They alleged that the death was not due to a heart attack but the result of a conspiracy, accusing the jail administration of murdering him.

The family demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Terming the allegations baseless, the jail superintendent said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report is received," he added.