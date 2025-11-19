Undertrial prisoner found dead at Kolkata jail

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The body of an undertrial prisoner was found hanging from a tree at the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata's Alipore on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sandip Das, a resident of Jharkhand. He was arrested by officers of the Tollygunge police station in 2024 in connection with multiple criminal cases, including those related to robbery and the Arms Act, they said.

Das was missing since morning, leading to a search of the jail compound, an officer said.

"Around 11 am, his body was found hanging from a tree on the correctional home grounds. Police were informed immediately," he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the death. PTI SCH SOM