Undertrial prisoner found dead in Assam jail

Lakhimpur, Dec 4 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner was found dead in Lakhimpur jail in Assam on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Advertisment

The body of Paban Barua, an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was found inside his cell, he said.

He is suspected to have allegedly died by suicide, the official said.

Barua, a resident of Narayanpur Chapori in Dhakuakhana, has been in jail since last month. He was accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Advertisment

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the official said. PTI CORR DG DG SOM