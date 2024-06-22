Undertrial prisoner found hanging in Bihar jail

Araria (Bihar), Jun 22 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old undertrial was found hanging inside a prison in Araria district of Bihar, an official said on Saturday.

The warder concerned was suspended.

Amit Bhagat, who was named in a narcotics case, had been in jail since May 15, Jail Superintendent Jawahar Lal Prabhakar said.

"Bhagat's body was found hanging from the grille of the window of his cell, with a gamchha (traditional cotton towel) tied around his neck. In a suicide note, he said that he was in great mental stress because of having run into huge debts," Prabhakar said.

The incident took place when other inmates were attending a yoga camp organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

"Since it was, prima facie, a lapse on the part of the warder Lalan Mandal, he has been suspended. Action has also been recommended against Home Guard jawan Chandeshwar Mehta," Prabhakar said.

Mehta was also posted in the prison.

Superintendent of Police Ram Pukar Singh said that after receiving the post-mortem examination report, further investigation will be conducted from all angles. PTI CORR NAC NN