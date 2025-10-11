Undertrial prisoner found hanging in Bihar's Hajipur jail

Hajipur(Bihar), Oct 11 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner in Bihar’s Hajipur jail was found hanging in his barrack, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ravi Ranjan Kumar alias Moosa, a resident of Randaha village under the Barati police station area. He was arrested on September 28 by Barati police for possession of liquor and sent to custody.

Sadar First Sub-Divisional Police Officer Subodh Kumar confirmed the incident.

"He (undertrial prisoner) attempted suicide around 3 pm using a bedsheet and a towel. He was rushed to Sadar hospital but was later declared dead by doctors," the SDPO said.

The prisoner had earlier escaped from Sadar Hospital on October 4, where he was taken for medical treatment after his health deteriorated in jail.

On Thursday, police rearrested Ravi Ranjan near Ghoda Chowk in Barati area and, after a medical examination at Sadar Hospital, sent him back to custody in the high-security cell of Hajipur Mandal Jail.

According to officials, the body has been sent for postmortem examination in the presence of a magistrate and the entire process was videographed.

The jail administration has informed the deceased's family, and further inquest is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to suicide. PTI SUK RG