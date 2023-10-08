Undertrial prisoner from Bengal dies during transit in Odisha

Rourkela (Odisha), Oct 8 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner, who hails from West Bengal, died under mysterious conditions on Sunday when he was in transit from Bargarh to Rourkela in Odisha, police said.

The deceased was among 13 people who were allegedly involved in a cheating case registered in Raghunathpalli Police Station in Rourkela, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Anirban Karji who hailed from West Bengal and "remained a part of the gang, which was involved in large-scale cheating", he said.

The gang was caught at Bargarh, the officer said, adding that all the accused are from West Bengal and have been kept in Bargarh jail since September 24.

"Karji was taken to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla when his condition started deteriorating on the way to Rourkela. The doctors at the hospital declared him dead. Another under trial has also been admitted as he fell sick," the senior officer said.

Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said the gang committed a crime under Raghunathpalli Police Station, and the accused were taken from Bargarh for investigation there.

"The inquest was over and there was no injury mark or anything found on the body. But, a strip of blood pressure medicine was found in his pocket and further investigation will ascertain the cause of the death," the SP informed. PTI COR BBM BDC