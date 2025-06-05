Undertrial prisoner strangled inside Saket court lock-up

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A man who was brought to Saket court for a hearing on Thursday was strangled inside the court's lock-up by two other prisoners, police said.

Aman (24), who was facing trial in an attempt to murder case, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors, they said.

Multiple undertrial prisoners were in the lock-up when Aman was attacked by Jitender alias Jitte and Jaidev alias Baccha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan in a statement said.

"Aman was brought to the Saket court for production when the incident occurred in Kharja No 5 of the lock-up," the DCP said.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the attack stemmed from a previous dispute. In 2024, Aman allegedly assaulted Jitender and his brother with a knife.

"The rivalry appears to have persisted and escalated during their custody," police said.

Aman, a resident of Govindpuri, sustained severe injuries in the assault and was immediately rushed for medical examination but was declared dead during treatment, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of murder is being registered. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM SKY SKY