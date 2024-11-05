Undertrial prisoner taken to Una by Chandigarh Police flees custody

Una (HP), Nov 5 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner escaped from the custody of Chandigarh police here on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The undertrial Karna Kumar, lodged in Chandigarh's Burail jail in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, had to appear at the Una district court.

A police spokesperson said the prisoner fled from outside the court by dodging the police. He sat with a bike rider already standing on the road. The team who brought him to the court chased the duo but failed to catch them.

The Chandigarh Police team immediately alerted the Una Police, following which a hunt has been launched to look for the accused, the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

A close vigil is being kept on the Mehatpur entry barrier and surrounding areas to nab the undertrial, he added. PTI COR BPL RPA