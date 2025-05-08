Undertrial prisoners assault cops outside Thane court; four booked

Thane, May 8 (PTI) Four undertrial prisoners allegedly assaulted and verbally abused a police escort team outside a court in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident that took place outside the Thane district court on May 6, an official said.

He said undertrials Abdulla Sanjay Irani, Kashim alias Takaf Muktar Irani, Sourabh Manoj Salunke, and Sunil alias Sonya Shankar Fulore were brought to court for a scheduled hearing when the altercation took place.

The official said the prisoners were brought from Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan to the Thane court.

After the proceedings, they became agitated over the next date given for a hearing, not being permitted to meet their relatives or allowed homecooked food.

The escort team, comprising a sub-inspector and three constables, were trying to move the prisoners back into custody when they started verbally abusing the policemen and proceeded to punch and manhandle them, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the injured sub-inspector, a case has been registered sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from their duty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR ARU