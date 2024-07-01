Undertrial prisoners attacked in Mangaluru prison

Mangaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) Two undertrials lodged in Mangaluru jail here were attacked by some inmates in the facility on Monday.

According to police, Topi Naufal and his gang attacked Ullala resident Muhammad Sameer (33) and Boliyar resident Muhammad Mansoor (30).

The attack occurred between 6:30 pm and 6:45 pm, as captured by CCTV cameras of the prison.

Both the accused and the victims have a history of involvement in assault cases, often using sharp objects.

Both Sameer and Mansoor are now out of danger and receiving treatment at Wenlock Hospital for injuries sustained to their heads, shoulders, and other parts of their bodies, they said.

A case was registered and investigation is on. PTI CORR AMP ROH