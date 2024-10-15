Underworld don PP expelled from Haridwar seers' body month after being initiated into monkhood

Haridwar, Oct 15 (PTI) Underworld don Prakash Pandey serving life sentence in Almora jail was on Tuesday expelled from the seers' body Juna Akhara more than a month after being initiated into monkhood.

The action against the don, popularly known as PP, is based on the report of a committee constituted by the Akhara to look into the incident of monkhood administered to him inside the jail by two seers who claimed they were from Haridwar, Juna Akhara's international patron Mahant Harigiri said.

The Akhara took seriously the initiation of PP in jail and formed an investigation committee of five saints under the chairmanship of Mahant Prem Giri, he said.

The committee submitted the investigation report to the Akhara on Monday after which senior saints of the Akhara discussed the matter. On Tuesday, PP was expelled from the Akhara, Mahant Harigiri told PTI.

He said the saints who initiated Prakash Pandey in jail were fake saints.

Pandey has nothing to do with Juna Akhara now, Harigiri said.

Two seers who said they were from Haridwar performed the "diksha" ceremony in the jail and gave Pandey a rudraksha garland and a kanthi, a sacred beads necklace.

They renamed the gangster as Prakashanand Giri and gave him the responsibility of several monasteries or mutths. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS