Undeterred by Central probe agencies, says TN CM Stalin

Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Be it any Central agency, including the Enforcement Directorate, there is no cause for any worry, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event here, Stalin said the DMK regime showed the way for others adding all the assurances made before the 2021 Assembly election were being fulfilled.

Referring to a party functionary's comment that the DMK front would win 220 out of the total 234 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, Stalin said there would be no surprise even if the party wins all the seats.

"The reason is, I see that kind of reception in all the places that I visit. Whenever I visit a district, I walk about 4-5 kilometers and when I see the huge turnout of people to give a grand reception, I get goosebumps," he said.

Hence, whoever may oppose and whatever may be the composition of the alliance of rivals (AIADMK-BJP), the DMK is fully determined to fight.

"Be it the Income Tax department, the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate; let it be any department, there is no worry," Stalin said and underlined that his party grew even in the face of the infamous Emergency (1975-76).

He recalled that former chief minister, his father the late M Karunanidhi-led state government was dismissed by the Centre in 1976 as it opposed the imposition of Emergency in the previous year by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led Union government.

While Karunanidhi helmed DMK governments five times in his long career, the government he formed in 2021 was the sixth party-led regime.

"I have lot of confidence that you will make this regime continue its rule for the seventh time (by winning the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls)," Stalin said.

Stalin's former cabinet colleagues, V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy are under the ED scanner in different cases. PTI VGN SA