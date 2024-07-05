Undetonated WW-II bomb found in Bengal's Jhargram successfully defused

Kolkata: An unexploded World War-II bomb was discovered in an open field in Jhargram district and successfully defused, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

Sharing an image of the operation on X, the Chief Minister said the state government machinery, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, successfully defused the bomb while ensuring the safety of nearby residents.

"Yesterday, we were alerted about an unexploded WW-II bomb found in an open field at Bhulanpur village in Jhargram district. The state government, including the police and the IAF, immediately took action. Residents of nearby areas were moved to a safe and secure place before conducting the operation," she said.

Yesterday it came to our notice that an undetonated bomb of World War II was found in an open field in village Bhulanpur, Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district.



State government machinery including police and also airforce immediately swung into action. Public from nearby area…

"Subsequently, the bomb was safely and successfully defused. I thank everyone involved for the good work done," she added.