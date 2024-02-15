UNDP, IIT-Delhi join hands to create solutions for advancing sustainable development

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in India has partnered with IIT-Delhi to create solutions for advancing sustainable development, with a focus on environment, energy, and climate change.

This partnership will work towards developing and promoting innovative and scalable solutions to support transition to low-carbon and climate resilient pathways through policy and implementation support, the UNDP said in a statement on Thursday.

Welcoming the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT-Delhi, said, "Climate change adaptation, vulnerability and sustainable development are important areas for India and the world. We are excited to partner with UNDP to work on insights, research and evidence-based policies for these critical areas." The MoU was signed for a period of three years. With this agreement, both organisations aim to catalyze meaningful change, driving initiatives for a greener, more resilient world.

By creating and strengthening global knowledge networks, the alliance will advance the sustainable development agenda in the Global South, the UNDP said in its statement.

"Key areas of cooperation will include climate change adaptation, loss and damage, strengthening national systems of innovation for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and leveraging digital solutions for transition to green energy and other climate technologies," it added.

Isabelle Tschan, Resident Representative at UNDP India, said the new partnership with IIT Delhi will harness the power of innovative research and technology-driven solutions for climate action and energy sustainability. PTI UZM RPA