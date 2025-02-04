UNDP survey reveals rise in CO2 level in certain places in Patna much above global average

Patna, Feb 4 (PTI) The rise in the level of the greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide (CO2), at certain locations in Patna is a matter of concern and needs constant monitoring and mitigation measures, a top official of Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) said.

The level of CO2 is much above the global average at certain places in the state capital, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) conducted 'Hyperlocal Mapping of Air Pollution and GreenHouse Gas Emission' in Patna from June 7, 2024, to January 29, 2025.

According to the UNDP survey report, accessed by the PTI, the CO2 concentration at Samanpura locality was 440.9 parts per million (ppm) in June 2024 and went up to 940.8 ppm in January (till 29th). In December 2024, Samanpura recorded the highest level of greenhouse gas concentration and it was 959.1 ppm. In November 2024, CO2 concentration at the same locality was 912.2 ppm, the report said.

While the CO2 concentration near Shri Krishna Memorial recorded 515.4 ppm in January this year, it was 513.6 ppm at Shimli Nabab Ganj locality last month. At Mainpura (Danapur road), the CO2 concentration was 493.7 ppm, followed by Kidwaipuri (490.6 ppm), Taramandal (480.7 ppm), Ashok Netaji Path-Balapur (446.4 ppm), Rukanpura (445.3 ppm) and Shri Krishnapuram—Danapur (437.2 ppm).

In 2023, globally averaged atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide was 419.3 ppm.

Although carbon dioxide is not considered an air pollutant, high levels of concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere tend to warm the planet. Experts warn that the high concentration of CO2 in Patna may result in the temperature going up in some parts of the city in the peak of summer.

Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) chairman D K Shukla said the high concentration of carbon dioxide is a matter of concern.

He said this is for the first time, the BSPCB got this survey done by UNDP for Patna. The UNDP India had signed an MoU with Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) for conducting this survey for Patna last year.

"The high concentration of CO2 at certain locations in Patna is a matter of concern. It is much above the global average. Though CO2 is not considered an air pollutant, its high concentration in the atmosphere warms the planet.

"The record increase in atmospheric CO2 concentrations is driven by a combination of factors, including high fossil fuel emissions, reduced carbon capture by natural sinks such as wetlands. It appears that the number of wetlands, which play a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide, have decreased in Patna over the years," Shukla told PTI.

The increasing atmospheric CO2 in Patna warrants constant monitoring, mitigation measures and policy decisions, he said.

"Massive plantations in the right way and in the right places can make a major contribution to reducing carbon dioxide levels in the city. People should also opt for indoor plants, which reduce CO2 levels and lower related adverse health effects. People should also decrease the use of carbon-intensive fossil fuels," the BSPCB chairman told PTI.

As per the report the high concentration of CO2 at certain places in Patna suggest combined sources from residential activities, he added.

Echoing a similar view, Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment (India), told PTI, "The alarming rise in the levels of CO2 at certain locations in Patna, is a matter of concern. Authorities concerned must scale up action to control key sources of pollution-industry, vehicles, waste and biomass burning, solid fuel use in households, construction and other sources-- across the city.

This requires stringent implementation of climate action plan measures to reduce local pollution and check high concentration of CO2 and reducing fossil fuel use should also be the top priority of the authorities concerned to check CO2, Roychowdhury said.

Environment-friendly cooking methods should be encouraged among the people by the authorities concerned, she said, adding curbing household pollution will certainly play an effective role in checking the high concentration of CO2 in Patna.

Chandra Bhushan, founder-CEO of International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology (iFOREST), told PTI, "There is no scientific basis to correlate local CO2 concentration with local heat. CO2 causes a greenhouse effect in the atmosphere, which is a global phenomenon and not a local phenomenon. There can be many reasons for the high CO2 concentrations at Samanpura in Patna, including its close proximity to the airport. The report needs to be analysed from all aspects for evolving an effective mechanism to check increasing concentration levels of CO2." PTI PKD RG