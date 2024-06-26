Unease in Mahayuti? NCP leader Mitkari hints separate contesting in Maharashtra assembly polls

Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party leader Amol Mitkari has sparked speculation regarding the possibility of the Mahayuti members contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls independently if each constituent insists on demanding 100 seats, drawing the ire of BJP.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday evening, Mitkari emphasised the impracticality of accommodating such demands within the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

"If each constituent adamantly insists on contesting 100 assembly seats in the upcoming state elections, then the parties will have to contest separately. With only 288 assembly seats available, being offered only 55 seats would be unacceptable for the party," said Mitkari, who is an MLC and NCP spokesperson.

Pravin Darekar, BJP legislative party leader in the Legislative Council, responded by saying, "Mitkari should be reined in by senior leaders of his party. The party's chief or state president should clarify whether Mitkari is authorised to make such comments. Seat-sharing discussions will take place among the top leaders." Mitkari has recently criticised BJP leaders, defending NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Following the Pune Porsche car accident, Mitkari insinuated that similar incidents had occurred when BJP leader and state minister for higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil was the guardian minister of Pune district.

The BJP has refuted Mitkari's claims and urged the NCP to caution him against making such comments.

Mitkari recently advocated an alliance with the Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which hobnobbed with Maha Vikas Aghadi, for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with a caveat that it was his personal view. PTI ND NSK