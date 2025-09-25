Uneasy calm in Ladakh day after violence, 50 held; educational institutions closed for 2 days

Leh, Sep 25 (PTI) An uneasy calm prevailed in Ladakh on Thursday as police and paramilitary troops strictly enforced a curfew in Leh town, a day after protests for statehood turned violent leaving four people dead and 90 others injured.

At least 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the violence that broke out on Wednesday during the shutdown called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to demand an extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

"The situation in the curfew-hit areas is under control. There are no incidents to report from anywhere," a police officer told PTI, confirming the detentions.

In view of the prevailing situation, Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk ordered closure of all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions for two days from Friday. Besides, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed, the DM said.

The escalation of violence had led climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to abandon his fortnight-long hunger strike. He has denounced the violence.

"This is the saddest day for Ladakh...the path we are treading for the last five years was peaceful," Wangchuk said, appealing to the youth to "stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause".

The Centre, however, blamed the activist for the unrest, alleging that the mob violence was guided by his "provocative statements".

The Union Home Ministry, which reiterated its commitment to providing "adequate constitutional safeguards", also said police are probing the possible involvement of foreign hands, citing that three of the injured were Nepalese citizens.

Wangchuk termed the home ministry's allegations against him as a "scapegoat tactic" intended to avoid dealing with the Himalayan region's core problems.

The activist said he is prepared to be arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

"They may be clever in making somebody else a scapegoat, but they are not wise. At this time, we all need wisdom rather than 'cleverness' because youths are already frustrated," Wangchuk said.

To prevent the escalation of unrest, strict prohibitory restrictions banning the assembly of five or more people were also placed in other major towns, including Kargil, where the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had called a parallel shutdown.

Kargil District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar issued prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banning unauthorised processions and public statements likely to disturb peace.

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting, calling for heightened vigilance and inter-agency coordination, while terming the Wednesday's events "heart-wrenching" and a result of a "conspiracy".

The overall security situation remained normal in the Union Territory, Gupta said, reiterating that his administration has taken all necessary steps including arresting those responsible for the violence.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the four deceased identified as Tsewang Tharchin (46), an ex-serviceman hailing from Skurbuchan village, Stanzin Namgyal (24) of Igoo, Jigmet Dorjay (25) of Kharnakling and Rinchen Dadul (21) of Hanu were handed over to their families.

LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and co-chairman Chering Dorjay paid their tributes to the deceased at the S N M hospital and said they had a meeting with the UT administration to facilitate their last rites.

“The last rites of the martyrs will be performed in Leh town as per their family traditions. We have met the DGP and the chief secretary, and one representative of the Ladakh Buddhist Association will accompany the bodies to their homes,” Dorjay said.

He said the condition of most of the critically injured patients is now stable. “One patient who had suffered a bullet injury to his lungs is being airlifted to Delhi for specialized treatment.” KDA on Thursday demanded an impartial probe into the clashes and asked the UT administration to stop “witch hunting” and “harassment” of people. It also defended Wangchuk, who was blamed by government for making "provocative statements" leading to mob violence.

The violence triggered sharp political reactions with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while appealing for peace in Ladakh, came out in strong defence of the Congress, saying the BJP was habitual for blaming others for their failures.

Opposition parties blamed the BJP for the violence, alleging that the ruling party's “breach of promise” on statehood and restoration of power to the region triggered people's anger, as they asked the Centre to engage in “meaningful dialogues” with the protesters.

The Congress alleged that the crisis in Ladakh was the government's own creation, and calling the demands “legitimate” and “just”.

Ladakh deserves not neglect, but compassion and statesmanship, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said. The CPI(M) criticised the "brutal repression" of the UT administration, which the party alleged caused the "tragic loss of four lives".

In a statement, the Left party alleged that the Union government was responsible for bringing about the situation that led to violence in a hitherto peaceful region.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said what is happening in Ladakh today is extremely alarming and every true patriot should stand with the people of the UT.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also blamed the BJP for the anger, claiming the party's "breach of promise" regarding granting statehood had caused public outrage.

"The BJP had assured the leaders, council members and representatives of Ladakh that statehood and powers would be restored. Profiteering is not the only form of corruption, breaking promises is also corruption," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti attributed the violent protests in Ladakh to the "wrong policies" of the Centre and argued that the unrest was an "outburst" resulting from a "breach of public tolerance" following six years of unfulfilled promises by the Union Home Ministry.

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh expressed deep concern over the unrest, appealing to the Centre to "carefully consider" the demands of the agitating youth, including constitutional safeguards.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry cancelled the FCRA licence of Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) founded by Wangchuk with "immediate effect" over alleged irregularities.

The CBI has launched an inquiry into alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) against the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), an institution also founded by Wangchuk.

LAB and KDA have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule extension for four years, with the next round of talks with the Centre scheduled for October 6.