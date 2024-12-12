Uneasy calm in Parbhani day after violence; around 50 held, prohibitory orders continue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) An uneasy calm prevailed in Parbhani on Thursday with police detaining around 50 persons for the violent protests that rocked the central Maharashtra city over vandalising of a replica of the Constitution.

Some 20 vehicles were damaged during Wednesday's protests, police said.

The situation was under control, Parbhani collector Raghunath Gawade told PTI Videos.

"We have placed security personnel at some important points in the city. Around 50 people have been detained for vandalism, while a man named Pawar has been arrested for allegedly vandalising the replica of the Constitution. He has mental issues. We have got hold of medical documents confirming his mental condition," the official said.

Six teams have been formed to prepare `panchnamas' (inspection reports) of the damage to private property, he said, adding that police were investigating if there was any political motive behind the violence.

A bandh was called on Wednesday after the glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue outside the Parbhani railway station was found damaged the previous evening. But the shut-down took a violent turn when a mob indulged in arson and vandalised shops, vehicles and even the district collector's office.

“We are going through the footage from CCTV cameras and action will be taken against all those responsible. The intention of the agitators will also be probed,” said Inspector General of Police (Nanded) Shahji Umap.

“We have reports that 16 to 17 motorcycles and two four-wheelers, CCTV cameras and signboards of shops were damaged. The figures will be clearer after offences are registered,” IG Umap said.

Prohibitory orders banning gathering of more than five persons continue in the city.

Patrolling has been intensified while the State Reserve Police Force continues to be deployed, Umap added.

A shopkeeper told PTI Videos that he and others supported the bandh, yet their shops faced attacks on Wednesday.

"We respect the Constitution and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Constitution does not talk about (supporting) vandalism. We had supported the bandh and shut our shops too, still our electricity metres were vandalised, glass-fronts were pelted with stones, CCTVs were broken," he said. PTI AW PS NR KRK