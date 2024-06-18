Unemployed man commits suicide in Thane

Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, who was apparently depressed after being unemployed, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The man took the extreme step on Sunday evening at his house in Devi Chowk area of Dombivli, they said.

His family members found him hanging from the ceiling and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official from Vishnu Nagar police station said.

The man, a graduate, had failed to find a job and was depressed due to it, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the police said. PTI COR GK