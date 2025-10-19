Unemployed youths protest in Thane

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) Several unemployed youths staged a "black Diwali" protest in Thane on Sunday alleging that they are jobless even after completing 11-month training under the state's employment initiative.

Protesters, dressed in black and holding placards, alleged that the government has left them to fend for themselves.

"We were promised jobs after our training. Now, we are left in the dark during Diwali. This is a black Diwali for us," said a demonstrator.

The Yuva Prashikshan Yojana was launched to provide skill-based training to unemployed youth with the promise of absorption into government or semi-government roles post-training. Thousands enrolled with the hope of securing stable employment, but many claimed that no permanent job opportunities have been offered even after fulfilling the scheme's requirements.

The demonstrators demanded Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's intervention. PTI COR NSK