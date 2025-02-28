Unemployment, agrarian crisis in Gujarat to blame for illegal immigration to US: Congress MLA

Gandhinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday claimed that people from Gujarat were risking their lives to enter the United States illegally because of lack of employment opportunities and the agrarian crisis in the BJP-ruled state.

Speaking in the assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the House in the Budget session, Mevani also criticised US president Donald Trump for sending illegal immigrants back to India in handcuffs.

Notably, Gujarat labour and employment minister Balvantsinh Rajput had on Thursday informed the legislative assembly that Gujarat has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, and is "number one" in providing employment.

"Gujarat has been termed (by the BJP) as a vibrant, progressive, prosperous and number one in development. Then why are our unemployed youth risking their lives to enter the US illegally through the Mexico border? This issue must be of concern for everyone," Mevani said.

Common people including small farmers were among those seeking to immigrate because their aspirations do not get fulfilled in Gujarat, he said.

Targeting Trump, the Vadgam MLA said the people of Gujarat gave him so much love during his Ahmedabad visit in February 2020, but he did not reciprocate that in his second term.

President Trump deported the young men from Gujarat in handcuffs, as if they were terrorists, he said.

"Our deported youths were subjected to humiliation. Instead of making sure that these youths do not talk to the media, the government must fill up all the vacant government posts so that these unemployed youths don't have to go back to the Mexico border and get shot by the police.

"This entire issue is connected with unemployment and a deep agrarian crisis in Gujarat, which is a matter of great concern," said Mevani, working president of the state Congress.

As many as 74 Gujarat residents have been deported in three batches since February 6 as part of the US president's crackdown on illegal immigrants. PTI PJT PD KRK