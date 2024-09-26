Unemployment at its peak in Haryana: Cong leader Bhupesh Baghel

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday claimed that unemployment was at its peak in Haryana and the people of the state will oust the BJP from power in the October 5 polls.

He said the Narendra Modi government was "forced to withdraw the three controversial farm laws" due to the farmers' protest but BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's recent statement indicates that the laws might be reintroduced.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Chhattisgarh chief minister said, "There is so much unemployment that people are forced to sell their land and even risk sending their children abroad illegally." The BJP is facing the anger of the people, including farmers, across the state, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised 2 crore jobs but the central government has failed to fill up 65 lakh vacant posts.

"People are fed up with the BJP's rule, they want to oust it from power," he said.

Asked about Modi dubbing the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda government in Haryana as a regime of "dalals and damads", Baghel said, "In the Lok Sabha polls too, you must have seen he (Modi) used words such as mujra, and even cow and buffaloes in his speeches... Is it appropriate for a PM to use such words".

"Even otherwise, a prime minister should not campaign excessively in a state election, but then he is more of a propaganda minister than a prime minister," he alleged.

Baghel said the BJP removed Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana chief minister just before the Lok Sabha elections a few months ago and now none of the BJP candidates want him to campaign for them.

People from the BJP are saying that if Khattar campaigns for a candidate, his defeat is guaranteed, Baghel said.

"So, no one wants Khattar in their public meetings. They removed him (as CM) shortly before the Lok Sabha polls because he had become unpopular," the Congress leader claimed.

"But as he was PM's friend, they made him a Union Minister, but now they are not able to make him sit with him (PM) in public rallies," he said.

Baghel highlighted the Congress' poll promises made to the people of Haryana. These included restoring the Old Pension Scheme, a legal guarantee of MSP, and compensation to farmers. PTI SUN RHL