Unemployment, better infra and corruption-free nation key issues for Delhi voters

New Delhi: From employment, inflation, better roads infrastructure, clean drinking water, women safety, education, health care services to corruption free India -- myriad of issues dominated the minds of voters when they stepped out to exercise their franchise.

Advertisment

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi went to polling on Saturday.

A two way fight between the BJP and an alliance between the Congress and the AAP as part of the INDIA bloc is being played out in the capital.

Visuals from the polling booths showed people of all ages flocking the centres while braving the sweltering heat in the city to exercise their right.

Advertisment

"I feel proud to have carried out my democratic duty. I was the first voter in my booth and also was given a certificate by the District Election officer as a mark of appreciation," said Sunil Kumar Jha, who was the first one to cast his booth in New Delhi constituency's Gole Market.

"I have voted on the issue of development," he added while appreciating the facilities and arrangements made at his polling booth at Atal Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya.

"Hum aman aur chainn ke liye vote karke aye hain (We have voted for harmony and peace)," said Zaida (60), who had come to vote along with her four daughter-in-laws all clad in burqa at the Civil Lines polling booth.

Advertisment

Staggering with a stick was Baldev Raj Prashar ( 84), who claimed to have walked one kilometre all the way from his home to the polling station in Chandi Chowk's Dariba Kalan.

"Maine baccho ki naukri aur roti ke liye vote daala. (I have voted for my children' jobs and better future). We don't want to become muftkhor (freebies). We don't need jumla (false promises). Ek taraf shahzada hai, ek taraf chai wala. Faisla hume karna hai (On one side there is a prince and one on side there is a tea seller, we have to make a decision." Jyotsana Kumari Jain, a 79-year-old woman, who is suffering from paralysis, cast her vote at a polling booth in Kalkaji. She was accompanied by her granddaughter.

"The condition of roads is bad and there is an issue of last-mile connectivity. The government should work on improving the condition of roads and making places where we visit commonly disabled friendly," said Jain.

Advertisment

Deepa Bajaj (56), who runs an NGO, said, "The Right to Education should be extended up to the age of 18 instead of the current age of 14. The government should work to address lacuna in Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act and increase female workforce participation. The childcare facilities should be increased for women of every strata of society." "Currently, the women from middle class, upper middle class have these facilities but the women from the economically weaker sections do not have access to childcare facilities which leads to issues of missing children, kidnapping," she added.

Kavita Rai, who cast her vote at the Nirman Bhawan polling booth, said, "For me the biggest issues are safety and security of women and individuals. I am not happy about the religious discrimination being faced by certain communities. One should not feel unsafe about living in one's own country." Sunita Chaudhary, a 62-year-old retired principal of a government school in Deoli, had come down from Noida to cast her vote here.

"In five years, it is only on this day that we are treated like a king. We should cast our vote for change and that is what I have voted for this time. My son was saying what is the need to vote but I told him that we should do our bit." Puneet Malik, a resident of Dilshad Garden, said that his priorities are internal security and the over all development of the country.

Advertisment

"Being a youngster, it is important to choose a government which focuses on the overall development of the country. Apart from inflation and employment, there are several other issues, including internal security, which might affect the polling pattern," Malik said.

"We will vote for the uniform civil code, equality for everyone, Viksit Bharat and to make India the third largest economy in the world," said Atmesh Kumar (46), who had come with his two children, wife and 70-year-old mother.

Aruradha Kaul (86), who was accompanied by her son and daughter-in-law, said good education, health and corruption free country are the issues that she voted for.

"I will come and vote at the polling booth instead of opting for home voting as long as my legs are moving," she said.

A voter turnout of 44.58 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in Delhi, where polling is underway for its seven Lok Sabha constituencies.