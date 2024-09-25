Unemployment, demand for MSP key issues in Haryana polls

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Unemployment, farmers' demand for a legal guarantee to MSP, the Agnipath scheme, and law and order are some of the key issues in the high-stakes Haryana assembly polls slated for October 5.

Haryana is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time, with the ruling BJP facing anti-incumbency and a resurgent Congress.

Other players in the contest are the Aam Aadmi Party, contesting independently, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party and INLD-BSP combine.

The opposition Congress has launched a vitriolic attack on the 10-year-regime of the BJP in Haryana, alleging that unemployment rate in the state is "highest" in the country.

During polls campaigns, the Congress leaders are raking up the issue of unemployment, claiming the BJP government failed to fill 2 lakh vacant posts in various departments.

They have also lashed out at the BJP government for hiring people on contract through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said during the previous Congress government, Haryana was "number one" in per capita income, per capita investment, in giving jobs, law and order situation and sports activities in the country.

"After 10 years, Haryana today is number one in unemployment and inflation while crime has also increased," he alleged.

"The BJP, which has made Haryana number one in unemployment, has itself accepted in its manifesto that so many posts are lying vacant in government departments by talking about giving 2 lakh government jobs.

"The BJP, which sold cylinders to housewives for Rs 1,100-1,200, is now imitating Congress and promising cylinders for Rs 500 after seeing its defeat in coming elections," Hooda said.

The former chief minister also said the BJP can never be in favour of giving rights and participation to Dalits and backward classes.

Facing flak from rival parties over the issue of unemployment, the BJP has promised that two lakh government jobs will be given to the youth without 'kharchi-parchi', a reference to the alleged corruption prevailing earlier under the Congress regime.

The BJP has also stepped up the attack on Congress on Dalit issue.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Congress was an "anti-Dalit" party and there was no need to remind the Dalits of Haryana how "dangerous" and "violent" Hooda's rule was for them.

Saini also alleged that the Congress humiliated and despised everyone from BR Ambedkar to a Dalit woman leader, an apparent reference to Kumari Selja who had been keeping away from the Congress poll campaign.

During campaigning, the CM and some other BJP leaders have also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue of reservation.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi openly says from foreign soil that reservation for Dalits and deprived people has to be abolished. Actually this is his old hereditary mentality," he said.

Gandhi, during his interaction with students of the Georgetown University in the US, had said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

On the Kurukshetra-Kaithal highway, 60-year-old Rakma, who runs a small tea stall on the road, says people have got jobs on merit under the BJP-led dispensation in the state.

Hailing from Thana village in Pehowa in Kurukshetra district, he says, "while unemployment is an issue, but we have to appreciate the fact that those who have got jobs have got so purely on their merit".

In Kaithal, Sunil Kumar, a local resident, says unemployment is a major issue in Haryana polls.

"My son is a graduate and has been looking for a job for over a year, but is yet to get one. I know many youngsters these days want to go abroad for better opportunities. If better opportunities are available here, why will they want to move away from their families," he said.

The ongoing farmers' protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana for a guaranteed MSP for crops is also in the spotlight in the wake of state assembly polls.

Hooda this week said his party will open the Shambhu border for farmers if it is voted to power in the Haryana assembly polls.

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their various demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for MSP for crops.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

The Congress has already promised the legal guarantee for MSP if it is voted to power while the BJP has promised to purchase 24 crops at MSP and also dared the Congress to show how many crops are purchased at MSP in the opposition-ruled states.

The BJP government in Haryana was already buying 14 crops at MSP. Last month after Chief Minister Saini's announcement, the state cabinet gave approval to a proposal of buying 10 more crops at MSP.

The Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment is also being criticised by the Congress, though the BJP has assured that there will be a guarantee of government jobs for every Agniveer hailing from Haryana.

Rival parties have also raked up the issues of alleged deteriorating law and order and the drug menace. PTI CHS/SUN VSD DV DV