Unemployment, poor sanitation, traffic key concerns in NE Delhi before assembly polls

New Delhi: A few weeks before ahead of Delhi assembly elections, residents of northeast Delhi have voiced concerns over unemployment, poor sanitation, traffic congestion, and inadequate infrastructure.

The constituencies in the area were affected during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens in February 2020, which left 53 dead and over 700 injured.

While some residents claim to have received relief from the government post violence — that had affected their businesses and daily lives, others alleged neglect by the authorities.

Highlighting their struggle with poverty and neglect of basic amenities, residents of Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Maujpur said that these challenges have not only disrupted their daily life but also affected local businesses in the area.

Javed Khan (60), a resident of Seelampur, said unemployment and inflation are among the pressing issues that will affect the voting process in the district.

“We want the government to provide jobs for the youth. People here are dying of hunger. Politicians seem to loot the poor. We are fed up with poverty and rising prices,” Khan told the news agency.

Echoing similar sentiments, 45-year-old Naimuddin who has been running a cart for 17 years, said, “Governments come and go, but our problems remain. Inflation is unbearable, and no development work is being done for the poor.”

The voters of northeast Delhi also highlighted the importance of addressing education and job opportunities for youth in the area.

“Governments should focus on good education and employment for the youth, or they may take the wrong path in life,” another Seelampur resident, Wahid Hussain said.

In Jaffrabad, residents pointed out that traffic congestion and sanitation were the major concerns in the area.

Allahnoor, a resident, said, “The stretch from Seelampur to Maujpur has only one road cut, leading to accidents and traffic jams. Poverty is another significant issue here.”

A 55-year-old trader and resident of Jafrabad, Salim Ahmed also highlighted the impact of traffic congestion on their business and said, “Road closures cause long traffic jams, affecting traders and businessmen.

During monsoons, waterlogged roads and clogged drains create even more problems.” The residents in the area also expressed their frustration over the “empty promises” made by political candidates during elections.

Raising question over the inaction of political leaders, 42-year-old Mohammad Naseem said, “No matter which party comes to power, they must address unemployment, education, and sanitation. Politicians make promises during campaigns and forget us once the elections are over.”

Sanitation and drainage also remain critical issues in Maujpur. Elaborating the issues of the area, a resident MK Chaudhary said, “Narrow roads and closed sewers create a traffic menace. Despite promises, no politician has worked dedicatedly for us.” Another Maujpur resident Reyazuddin said that sewer leakage affects drinking water quality.

“We repeatedly complain, but no action is taken. Many people fall sick during the monsoon,” he added.

“Blocked sewers lead to diseases. Clean water and proper drainage should be a priority,” 24-year-old Maujpur resident Shahzeb Alam said.

Overflowing drains and waterlogged roads were seen in Maujpur, where residents had to use bricks as stepping stones to navigate through flooded gullies.

Residents across the three areas have demanded that the government prioritise basic amenities, including employment, education, proper sanitation, and traffic management.