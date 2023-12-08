Unemployment rate in Delhi higher than national level for men, women: Report

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The unemployment rate in Delhi was higher with almost double in case of females as compared to the country's average, said a Delhi government report.

According to the 'Women & Men In Delhi-2023' report, the unemployment rate was 5.1 per cent for males and 6.0 per cent for females in Delhi in 2021-22 while at all India level it was 4.4 per cent for males and 3.3 per cent for females.

The broad employment status showed that 33.1 per cent of working men in the city were self-employed, 63 per cent were in the regular wage/salaried employee category, and 3.5 per cent were in the casual labour category.

Among the female workers, only 17 per cent were engaged in the self-employed category while 83 per cent were in the regular wage/salaried employee category, said the report.

Industry-wise, out of total female workers, 59.74 per cent were engaged in 'other services' followed by 'trade, hotel and restaurant' (14.73 per cent) and 'manufacturing' (14.19 per cent) in 2021-22.

In case of male workers, the majority at 29.77 per cent were engaged in 'trade, hotel & restaurant,' followed by 'manufacturing' (24.02 per cent), and 'other services' (22.87 per cent) in Delhi.

The labour force participation rate of the city was 57.5 per cent for male population and 9.4 per cent for female population in 2021-22 while at all India level it was 57.3 per cent for male and 24.8 per cent for female population.

According to the OECD, the labour force participation rate is calculated as the labour force divided by the total working-age population.

The report revealed that 89.42 females came under the category of 'non workers.' The 6th Economic Census of Delhi showed that 80.63 per cent males and only 19.37 per cent females were found to be employed in agricultural establishments.

Under the 'Non-Agriculture Establishments' (Other than services comprising mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas, steam, water supply, sewerage, waste management and construction activities) sector, 91.58 per cent male and 8.42 per cent female were engaged.

Under the 'non-agriculture establishments (services)' sector, 85.33 per cent male and 14.67 per cent female were engaged.

In total, a major difference was found in the employment of men (87.52 per cent) and women (12.48 per cent), added the report.