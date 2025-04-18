UNESCO honour for Gita, Natyashastra proud moment for every Indian: Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed the inclusion of manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register as a "proud moment" for every Indian.

The register consists of books, manuscripts, maps, photographs, sound or video recordings as a documentary heritage of humanity.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "It is a proud moment for every Indian that the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, which has been nourishing human civilisation and consciousness for millennia, and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra have been inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register." The chief minister described the recognition as "an unprecedented honour for India's unparalleled spiritual consciousness, unique intellect, eternal knowledge traditions, timeless artistic brilliance, and rich cultural heritage".

He attributed the global recognition of India's civilisational treasures to the "epoch-making efforts" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards cultural revival.

"It is the fruitful result of the prime minister's visionary initiatives that India's glorious legacy is today being acknowledged as part of the world's heritage," he added.

Adityanath congratulated all Indians on this historic achievement. PTI KIS SZM SZM