UNESCO meet in India reflects our commitment to harnessing power of culture: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the hosting of the 20th session of UNESCO's committee on intangible cultural heritage in India reflects the country's commitment to harnessing the power of culture to connect societies and generations.

The key meeting of UNESCO is being held at the iconic Red Fort here from December 8-13.

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

"It is a matter of immense joy that the 20th Session of UNESCO's Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage has commenced in India. This forum has brought together delegates from over 150 nations with a vision to protect and popularise our shared living traditions. India is glad to host this gathering, and that too at the Red Fort.

"It also reflects our commitment to harnessing the power of culture to connect societies and generations. @UNESCO," PM Modi posted on X.

The opening ceremony of the meet was held on Sunday evening with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as the chief guest.

Prime Minister Modi's written message for the occasion was read out at the opening ceremony by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal in the presence of Jaishankar, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, among other dignitaries on the dais.

In his message, Modi also said that it was a matter of great pride that India was hosting this key session.

"You represent not only your nations, but also the living traditions, stories and wisdom that humanity has inherited through time," he told those gathered at the event in his message.

The prime minister emphasised that intangible heritage matters because it "carries the moral and emotional memories of societies".

It shapes identity, fosters harmony, strengthen the sense of belonging and transmits traditional knowledge that may not be found in books, he said in his message.