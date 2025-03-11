UNESCO recognition for four heritage sites in MP a matter of pride: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's rich historical heritage has gained global recognition as four of its sites were included in the UNESCO's Tentative List for further inclusion in its World Heritage List, the state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Tuesday said.

Six historical sites in India, including four in Madhya Pradesh, were added to the list of the UNESCO's Tentative List last week.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has achieved yet another milestone in promoting its cultural legacy on the world stage with the inclusion of Ashokan Edict Sites, Chausath Yogini Temple, Gupta Period Temples and the Palace-Fortresses of the Bundelas in the UNESCO's Serial Nomination for Tentative Listing highlights Madhya Pradesh's distinct place in India's cultural and historical landscape," he said.

"This recognition is a testament to the state's commitment to preserving its invaluable heritage," Yadav said.

Last year, the UNESCO had also included six heritage sites from Madhya Pradesh in its Tentative List - namely Gwalior Fort, Khooni Bhandara of Burhanpur, Rock Art Sites of the Chambal Valley, Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhojpur, Gond Monuments of Ramnagar in Mandla and the Historic ensemble of Dhamnar.

With this latest inclusion, Madhya Pradesh now boasts of 18 UNESCO-recognised heritage sites - three on the Permanent List (Khajuraho Group of Temples, Bhimbetka Rock Shelters and Buddhist Monuments of Sanchi) and 15 on the Tentative List.

Other sites in the Tentative List include Monuments of Mandu, Historic Group of Orchha, Bhedaghat-Lametaghat in Narmada Valley, Satpura Tiger Reserve and Chanderi, an iconic saree-weaving cluster of India.

This recognition underscores the state's dedication to heritage conservation and sustainable tourism, Yadav said.

Yadav congratulated the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the Department of Culture, archaeologists, history enthusiasts, organisations and citizens who have contributed immensely to preserving Madhya Pradesh's cultural legacy.

He further called upon the people of Madhya Pradesh to unite in their commitment to safeguarding these historical treasures, ensuring that the state's cultural glory continues to rise on the global tourism map. PTI MAS NP