UNESCO tag for Deepavali recognition of festival's immense cultural, spiritual significance: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the inscription of Deepavali on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list is a recognition of the festival's immense cultural, religious and spiritual significance and of its role in bringing people together.

Deepavali or Diwali was on Wednesday added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, sparking celebrations to mark the earning of the coveted tag.

The decision was taken during a key meeting of UNESCO being hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to learn of the inscription of 'Deepavali in the @UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is a recognition of the festival's immense cultural, religious and spiritual significance and of its role in bringing people together." This is the sixteenth element from India to be inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Fifteen other elements from the country already inscribed on this UNESCO list include the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila - the traditional performance of the epic 'Ramayana'.