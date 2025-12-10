UNESCO tag will contribute to Deepavali's global popularity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List, saying it will contribute to the festival's global popularity.

"People in India and around the world are thrilled," Modi said in a post on X, responding to a post from UNESCO listing Deepavali in its Intangible Heritage List.

"For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further," the prime minister said.

"May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity," Modi said.

Deepavali -- the festival of lights -- was on Wednesday inscribed on the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The decision was taken during a key meeting of the UNESCO being hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi. PTI SKU ARI