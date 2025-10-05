Unethical conversion a threat to India’s cultural identity: All India Sant Samiti

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) Religious conversion carried out through unethical means is a threat to India’s cultural identity, an office-bearer of a religious organisation said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Thane, Swami Jitendranandji Maharaj, general secretary of All India Sant Samiti, said India’s true strength lies in its religious and cultural diversity. The foundation of this diversity is religious freedom, he said.

This freedom has made India one of the world’s most ancient and vibrant civilisations, but it is under threat due to unethical conversion, he said.

While the Constitution guarantees every person the right to “practise and propagate their religion, subject to public order, morality, and health, it does not permit imposing religion on someone through pressure, greed, or deceit”, he said. PTI COR NR