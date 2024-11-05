Uneven loading in freight trains major cause of derailment, says Railway Board

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar has asked all the general managers and divisional railway managers to follow the proper procedure of loading and unloading in freight trains to prevent derailment.

According to Kumar, there have been six cases of derailment of BOBYN wagons between April 2023 and November 3, 2024, and in all these cases uneven loading was found to be the cause of derailments.

BOBYN, which stands for ‘box open both sides for ballast unloading’, is a special type of wagon used for track ballasting and to carry crushed stones.

Safety experts say that each BOBYN wagon is divided into four sections and each section is supposed to be equally filled with crushed stones.

“Not only that, these stones are released by opening four doors at the same time while the freight train moves at a slow speed so that the crushed stones fall along the track to be used as ballast,” an expert said.

He added, “When the load of crushed stones is heavier on one side as compared to the other, it becomes uneven loading. Uneven loading impacts several mechanical as well as safety functions and it carries a risk for safe train operations.” Railway officials said that often the doors don’t open properly while the train moves resulting in uneven loading that causes derailment.

A section of experts also flag design as well as mechanical flaws as one of the reasons for uneven loading or unloading causing derailments.

Kumar has asked senior railway officials to follow proper procedures, including repair of doors, and pay immediate attention to safety mechanisms.

Railway sources in various divisions said that derailments due to uneven loading is not uncommon, however, all cases don’t come to the knowledge of the Railway Board. PTI JP JP KVK KVK