Unexploded ordnance found in District Hospital Kargil during construction activities, defused safely

Kargil/Jammu, Jul 5 (PTI) The Army Friday safely defused an unexploded ordnance found in the District Hospital Kargil during construction activities, officials said.

"Acting promptly on an information received from the Police regarding an unexploded ordnance, found in the District Hospital Kargil during construction activities, the fearless Sappers of Forever in Operations Division in coordination with local authorities shifted the unexploded ordnance to a safe location and destroyed it," Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps said on X.

The people of the area thanked the Army for timely action. PTI AB TIR TIR