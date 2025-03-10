Unfired cartridge found in Cong leader's house, Chandrapur cops begin probe

Chandrapur, Mar 10 (PTI) A probe has begun after an unfired cartridge was found in the house of a local Congress leader in Chandapur, a police official said on Monday.

The cartridge was found in a porch on the first floor of Congress leader Raju Reddy's house in Ghugus on Sunday night, following which police was alerted about a firing incident at the place, he said.

"However, a team checked the spot and concluded it was an unfired cartridge. The team found no signs of any firing. A case has been registered under Arms Act and further probe is underway," Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mummaka said. PTI COR BNM