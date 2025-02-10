'Unforgettable moment': Uttarakhand CM Dhami takes holy dip in Sangam with family

Mahakumbh Nagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday took a holy dip in the Sangam along with his mother, wife and son, and described it as an emotional and divine experience that will forever remain etched in his heart.

"Had the great fortune of taking a dip with my family in the most sacred and holy Triveni Sangam of Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati during Maha Kumbh-2025," Dhami said in a post in Hindi on X.

Describing it as an "unforgettable moment", Dhami said he gained a unique experience of spiritual purity and divinity after bathing in the holy waters at the confluence of the three ancient rivers.

According to an official statement, Dhami also spoke about the preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar, stating that planning is underway to make it as historic and well-organised as the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Every possible facility would be provided to ensure a grand and divine experience for the devotees, the chief minister assured.

"Maha Kumbh has been connecting crores of people with religion and culture through the spiritual and cultural importance of Sanatan Dharma, maintaining its integrity for centuries.

"It is not only a symbol of spiritual consciousness but also of national unity, integrity and universal brotherhood which inspires humanity towards moral values and world welfare," Dhami said.

In a separate post, the chief minister shared the experience of taking his mother for a holy dip in the Sangam, saying he was short of words to describe it.

"Today, I had the good fortune of taking my mother for a dip in the holy waters of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. It was one of those priceless and emotional moments in my life that cannot be put into words. It will forever remain etched my heart," Dhami said.

"It is mentioned in the Vedas, scriptures and Puranas that no living being can ever repay the debt of a mother because she is the first source with which our existence is connected. Mother's love is infinite, her affection is immeasurable, and her blessings are inexhaustible," he added.