Unfortunate if my caste brought up during campaigning in Beed: Pankaja Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 22 (PTI) The BJP's Beed Lok Sabha candidate Pankaja Munde on Friday said it is unfortunate if her caste is brought up during campaigning.

Munde said she met her party colleague and Pune Lok Sabha candidate Murlidhar Mohol there and also leaders in Ahmednagar and did not feel there was casteism in Maharashtra.

"However, after starting my Beed Lok Sabha campaign if my caste is brought up then it is unfortunate," she told reporters.

Munde also claimed the Maratha quota agitation would not have any impact on her electoral chances.

Munde, who was a minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, lost from Parli in the 2019 Assembly polls to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. PTI AW BNM