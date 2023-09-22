Unfortunate that BJP has not yet taken appropriate action: Mayawati on Bidhuri's remarks against BSP MP

Lucknow, Sep 22 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday said it was "unfortunate" that the BJP has not yet taken "appropriate" action against its parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri for his objectionable remarks in the Lok Sabha against her party's MP Danish Ali.

The BJP has issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Ali in Parliament during a discussion on the Chandrayaan mission's success.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said, "Although the speaker has expunged the objectionable remarks made by BJP MP against BSP MP Danish Ali, warned him and a senior minister has apologised in the House, but it is sad/unfortunate that the party has not yet taken appropriate action against him." Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks.

The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP has gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.

Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.