Unfortunate that country's name being used for political purposes: Congress leader Wasnik

Vadodara, Sep 10 (PTI) Amid the India versus Bharat debate, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Sunday said it was unfortunate that some people were trying to "politicise" the country's name and asserted his party will counter such "divisive" politics.

Advertisment

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Wasnik, who is the Congress general secretary in-charge for the state, also said the party is working to strengthen the organisation at every level with both senior leaders and young party workers participating in this "fresh start" of the rebuilding exercise.

"There is no difference between India and Bharat-- one is an English word, and another a Hindi word. But it is unfortunate that today the name of the country is being used for political purposes. I am sure the people of the country understand very well why this is happening," he told reporters.

Some people are trying to "politicise" the name of the country, the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Advertisment

The Congress is countering those who are trying to "break India, divide communities and create hatred in politics," he said.

"We assure the entire country that despite massive efforts to destroy Bharat, the Congress will do its best to regain its lost position under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," Wasnik said.

He also spoke about the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, claiming such a long foot march was never undertaken before across the country.

Advertisment

Wasnik also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was trying to give a "new definition to Indian democracy" by sidelining the opposition.

"He does not even realise that an opposition in a democracy is as important as the ruling party. Democracy believes in the exchange of ideas. If we do not exchange ideas and they are suppressed, should Indian politics have only one idea?...Democracy will never accept this," he said.

Talking about his Gujarat visit, Wasnik said he has met senior state party leaders and coordination committee members and discussed with the office-bearers of various cells about activities to be undertaken in the near future.

"We are working in the direction of strengthening the Congress party with great enthusiasm and a fresh start, and I am happy that senior leaders and young workers are supporting this endeavour," he said. PTI KA GK