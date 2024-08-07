Unfortunate that political instability prevails in neighbourhood: Shekhawat on Bangladesh situation

Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said India was capable of protecting its borders and preventing any adverse effect of the situation in Bangladesh from spilling over into the country.

"It is unfortunate that there is political instability in our neighbourhood. An elected government has been brought down in this way. I believe that a person can choose everything but not the neighbour," Shekhawat told reporters here.

"The Government of India is vigilant about the situation developing there and we are alert to ensure that no ill effects of the situation come on us," he said.

Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty after weeks of violent street protests over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government Shekhawat said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the borders of the country have been secured and there is stability and peace in the country.

"Terrorism is in its last phase while Naxalism has been reduced to four districts in the country. A peaceful atmosphere in the country has been established and we are committed to development and prosperity of the nation without compromising on its interests," he added. PTI MIJ DV DV