'Unfortunate' that Punjab Guv doesn't know if calling special Assembly session was legal: CM

Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said it is "very unfortunate" that Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit does not know whether calling of the two-day special Assembly session in June was legal or illegal.

Purohit on July 17 wrote to the chief minister, saying he believed that calling the special session was a “breach of law and procedure”.

Talking to reporters here, Mann said during the previous Amarinder Singh government's tenure, the Assembly session was called twice without the permission of the governor as the session was not prorogued.

"It is very unfortunate that the Punjab governor does not know whether the session was legal or illegal," Mann said.

The session was called after consulting the experts of the Constitution, he added.

He was responding to a question on Purohit's letter in which the governor said the calling of the Assembly session was likely a breach of law and procedure and indicated that he may not sign off soon on the Bills passed during that sitting of the House.

Purohit had also questioned the legality of the Bills and had said that he was actively considering seeking the Attorney General's advice on them or referring them to the President.

The governor's response had come after Mann urged the governor to sign the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at ensuring a free-to-air telecast of 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

It was one of the four Bills passed during the June 19-20 session.

Mann also accused the governor of delaying the signing of the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Mann said with this amendment, the state government is not going to have any right to broadcasting. It is the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) which will ensure the telecast of 'Gurbani', he said.

To a question on the broadcast of 'Gurbani', Mann again questioned the SGPC for asking only one channel to continue broadcasting after its agreement with it telecasting the Sikh religious hymns expires on July 23.

"Why Shiromani Committee (SGPC) is requesting only one channel? It is a private channel. Why is it not requesting other channels (for the broadcast of 'Gurbani'),” asked Mann.

Several channels are ready for broadcasting 'Gurbani', he asserted.

On Friday, the SGPC had appealed to the management of GNext Media (PTC channel) to continue 'Gurbani' broadcast from Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), until the SGPC's own satellite channel is established, "in view of the sentiments of the Sikh community and the order given by Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib".

The SGPC's agreement with GNext Media, which is currently telecasting 'Gurbani' from the Sikh shrine, will expire on July 23.

PTC is often linked to the Badal family.

Mann said the feed of 'Gurbani' can be given to all channels while the SGPC can ask them not to show advertisements during the broadcast of the sacred hymns. And if any channel violates it, it can be blacked out, said Mann.

Mann on Friday asked the SGPC to clarify the live broadcast of 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple from July 24 onwards.

The AAP-led state government and the SGPC have locked horns over the live broadcast of 'Gurbani' from the Sikh shrine in Amritsar.

While the SGPC asserts that the broadcast rights of the religious hymns should be reserved for the apex Sikh body only, Mann has sought its free telecast on all TV channels.

The Punjab Assembly on June 20 passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aimed at ensuring free-to-air telecast of 'Gurbani'.

The move came after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government approved an amendment to the British-era Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925.

A few days ago, the SGPC had said it would launch its own YouTube channel for the broadcast of 'Gurbani' from the Sikh shrine in Amritsar. It had said it will also roll out a satellite channel.

Earlier, Mann had offered to pay all expenses for the free telecast of 'Gurbani' across channels. PTI CHS VSD RHL