Unfortunate that some leaders criticise Constitution during visits abroad: Goa Guv Pillai

Panaji, Jan 26 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said on Sunday that it was unfortunate that some leaders from India were criticising the Constitution during their visits to foreign countries.

The governor made the statement in his Republic Day address at the Goa University ground in Taleigao near here.

"On the 76th birthday of our Constitution, we are in a better position as everybody has accepted the Indian Constitution. But at the same time, it is unfortunate that there are leaders, I am not mentioning the name, who are going to other countries and criticising the Constitution," he said.

Pillai said in politics, leaders may have different views, but the ruling party should accept and respect the opposition.

"Right to differ is the basis of democracy, but as a leader, going to another country and criticising our set-up here is unprecedented and unfortunate," he said.

Referring to the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, the governor said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a clean chit on a subject even from the Supreme Court, the broadcaster said it did not accept the same and its own version was imposed upon us.

Pillai said, "Our Constitution is not a mere legal document. It is a testament to the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity." He paid homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

Pillai pointed out that when PM Modi entered the Parliament for the first time in 2014, he bowed before the Constitution, embraced it, and declared that the book was similar to the Bhagwad Gita, Holy Bible, Quran and other religious books.

"Our Constitution and sovereignty have faced so many challenges. I am happy that we have overcome all those, and our Constitution has been accepted as the most valuable document in the world," he said. PTI RPS ARU