Unhappy over husband not gifting saree on Dussehra, woman kills self in Jharkhand

Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 12 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman killed herself allegedly by jumping in front of a train at Bagjhopa village in Dumka district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sendo Devi, was apparently unhappy over her husband not gifting her a saree on the occasion of Dussehra, they said.

“The woman had asked for a new saree for Dussehra, but her husband, a tractor driver, could not afford it. This led to her taking the extreme step,” a police officer said.

She was a mother of two minor children, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, the officer added.