Unhappy over ruling, man hurls shoe at sessions court judge in Ahmedabad; no case filed

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Unhappy over a ruling, a man hurled a shoe at a judge in the Ahmedabad sessions court on Tuesday while proceedings were on in the courtroom, a police official said.

It was not clear if the shoe hit the additional principal judge.

However, on instruction of the judge, the man, who was an appellant in a case, was let go and no coercive step was taken against him, said inspector PH Bhati of the city's Karanj police station.

"The person got angry and hurled a shoe at the judge after his appeal was dismissed. Though he was caught by court staff, the judge let him go and instructed the staff that no action should be taken against him," said Bhati. PTI PJT RSY